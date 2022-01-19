Several Pee Dee schools announce virtual learning days Friday due to weather

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Several schools across the area have announced plans for Friday due to the possibility of winter weather across the region.

Florence 1 Schools will have a district-wide virtual learning day on Friday ahead of the predicted winter weather. All after-school activities have been canceled. Meals will be provided at the end of the day Thursday.

Florence School District 2 will also operate on an e-learning day Friday. All after-school activities have been canceled. Students will have five days to complete assignments in case there are any issues with power or internet outages. Breakfast and lunch for Friday will be distributed at the end of the day Thursday.

Florence School District 3 will also have an e-learning day. Students will be provide assignments to turn in within five days. All after-school activities have been canceled. Meals will be provided at the end of the day Thursday.

Marlboro County School District also announced a virtual learning day Friday. The basketball games scheduled for Thursday night will still be played.

Friday’s weather forecast includes icy weather and hazardous road conditions.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.