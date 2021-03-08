Florence 1 Schools to return to 5-day, in-person learning in April

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence 1 Schools will return to 5-day, in-person learning in April, according to the district.

Students will return April 12, the district said. Students who are currently in the A/B model will return five days a week, while virtual students will remain virtual.

Parents who want to change their student’s learning method should complete a survey that opened at 4 p.m. Monday. Only parents wishing to change from in-person to virtual or from virtual to in-person should complete the survey.

The survey can be found on the Florence 1 Schools website. Schools will follow DHEC guidelines for in-person instruction.