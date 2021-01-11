Florence 1 Schools will remain virtual for another week; parents will be able to change learning method

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence 1 Schools will remain in virtual learning for another week due to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Florence County, the district said Monday.

Students will now learn virtually through Jan. 22, according to the district. Schools will be closed Jan. 18 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr., day.

The three previous forms of learning will resume Jan. 25, the district said.

Parents will also have the option to request a change in their students’ learning method beginning at 8 a.m. Friday. The request period will close at 4 p.m. Jan. 22.