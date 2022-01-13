Florence 1 superintendent will assume same role for Florence Four ahead of consolidation

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence 1 Schools Superintendent Richard O’Malley will act as the superintendent for Florence School District Four, the board decided Thursday night.

At the Florence 1 Schools board of trustees meeting, a letter from State Superintendent Molly Spearman was read that recommended O’Malley act as superintendent for Florence School District Four until consolidation in July. The board approved the motion.

Chairman S. Porter Stewart said Spearman’s decision came after a committee to oversee the consolidation met only once and failed to make significant progress.

The letter also stated students from Johnson Middle School — not just Timmonsville High School, as previously stated — will attend Florence 1 Schools instead.

