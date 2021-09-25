Florence 3 School District receives $2,000 Dollar General literacy grant

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence 3 School District has received a $2,000 grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation to support youth literacy initiatives.

The grant is part of more than $3 million awarded this fall to nearly 760 nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools across the 46 states that Dollar General serves.

“We are excited to partner with Dollar General Literacy Foundation to encourage reading among our students,” said Dr. Laura Hickson, FSD3 Superintendent. “Literacy is the foundation of learning and having a strong literacy program in Florence School District 3 will have a lasting effect on the communities we serve.”

The grant allows the district’s early literacy staff to work with the parents of identified students to support at-home reading. Students will be provided books in which specific early literacy reading strategies will be taught to both students and their parents. The goals are to increase students’ love for reading, to develop a reader’s attitude and to increase students’ reading levels.

“The Dollar General Literacy Foundation has been proud to invest in literacy and education programs in the communities we call home for nearly 30 years,” said Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and vice president of corporate social responsibility at Dollar General. “As the educational landscape continues to shift, our hope is that these funds will help increase access and resources for students, educators and communities dedicated to reading and learning.”

Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $200 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 14 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education.