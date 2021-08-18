Florence 3 schools: 28 COVID-19 cases, 113 quarantined since Aug. 1

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County’s second-largest school district has reported 28 COVID-19 cases since Aug. 1, with 113 students and school employees required to quarantine.

The numbers updated online Tuesday afternoon by Florence School District 3 are from nine schools and the district’s offices.

They show 96 students and 17 school employees have had to quarantine because of the virus. The number of positive cases confirmed since Aug. 1 includes 20 students and eight employees. Following is a breakdown of where cases and quarantines have occurred in the district.

Main Street Elementary: 4 cases, 16 quarantined

J.C. Lynch Elementary: 0 cases, 10 quarantined

Olanta Creative Arts and Science: 0 cases, 6 quarantined

Scranton Elementary: 4 cases, 6 quarantined

J.P. Truluck Creative Arts and Science: 2 cases, 8 quarantined

Ronald E. McNair School: 3 cases, 3 quarantined

Lake City Early Childhood School: 6 cases, 22 quarantined

Lake City High School: 11 cases, 33 quarantined

Panther Academy: 1 case, 3 quarantined

District office / other locations: 1 case, 3 quarantined

Meanwhile, officials plan to discuss a COVID-19 contingency plan and face coverings at a board meeting at 6;30 p.m. Thursday.

The district’s current policy requires anyone who tests positive for COVID-19, whether vaccinated or not, to quarantine for a minimum of 10 days. They can return on the 11th day if they have not had a fever or other symptoms for at least 24 hours.

Anyone who has been directly exposed to COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated or anyone who has antibodies after having COVID-19 in the previous 90 days is not required to quarantine unless they are experiencing symptoms. Vaccinated employees who have had direct exposure will be asked wear a mask for 10 days after being exposed or for seven days with a negative test result.

In addition, non-vaccinated employees who have had direct exposure are required to quartine for 10 days or seven days with a negative test result and no symptoms.

According to the South Carolina Department of Education, 3,230 students were enrolled in the district at the end of the 2020-21 school year, the most recent numbers available.