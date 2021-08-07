Florence Area Humane Society offers discounted adoption rates to fight overcrowding

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence Area Humane Society offered half-price adoptions Saturday afternoon in an effort to get animals into loving homes and out of the crowded shelter.

“We decided that we would tempt everybody with a little half-price sale and have a ‘Paw-gust’ event this weekend,” President Jane Boswell said.

Both cats and dogs were offered at a discount because space in the shelter is tight.

“We are over capacity,” Boswell said. “We’ve had to double up our dog runs. We’ve had lots of calls from people wanting to bring animals in and we have no space.”

Summer is always a tough time at the shelter, Boswell said. One reason is because people travel more,” she said.

“There are fewer adoptions, there are less donations, but there are more animals due to the reproductive cycles of animals – dogs and cats, but especially cats,” Boswell said.

Boswell said spaying and neutering pets is critical to keeping the shelter from reaching its capacity. One father said he had been planning for a month to get his sons a dog. The discount helped him decide to close the deal.

“We just came in and adopted a dog today,” Vincent Eagleton said. “Just something for them to play with mostly, get them off the games a little bit.”

Boswell said animals in a shelter are more susceptible to disease, so it’s important to find them homes as quickly as possible.

“Our goal is to get them as healthy as possible, but it’s always better to get them out of a shelter environment,” Boswell said. “We want to put them in the arms of a family.”

The discount lasted from noon until 3 p.m. Boswell said the shelter had 20 adoptions the last time they ran the promotion.