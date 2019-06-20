Florence Baptist Association hosts annual home repair project

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) The Florence Baptist Association is repairing six local homes for their annual Life Changers project. It’s where volunteers work on homes for five days during the summer.

Ninety-one adults and children volunteered for the 2019 project. During the week, they stay at Calvary Baptist Church in Florence and start working on the homes at around 7:15 A.M. each day.

“We’ve been taught to live our faith and not just talk about it. For a lot of people, they don’t know what that looks like. Well, it looks like this. We’re out here, and we got 16 and 17-year-old’s giving up their summer,” said Megan Garrison, Life Changers Volunteer.

According to Garrison, most of the volunteers are local students.

“It has been really eye-opening for a lot of them because I think sometimes we get stuck in our little bubble, so it’s important to help our own community,” Garrison added.

The FBA chooses different people to help each year, and they do it all for free. Some home owners are from local churches and others have asked for assistance with the City of Florence.

One home owner asked about the program last year and is currently having her roof repaired by the association.

“To get a whole new roof, that is a blessing! I’m so thankful for them because everybody comes out, and they’re just so nice and participate,” said Sandra Hickson.

Hickson told News13 it was 2005 when she last repaired her roof. Seven volunteers worked on her home Wednesday.

“It’s so much fun. You meet so many new people, and you get to experience God’s love,” said Caroline Ham, Life Changers Volunteer.

The association puts on the project each year. Those interested in receiving assistance next year can visit the Calvary Baptist Church for more information.