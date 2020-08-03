Florence-based amusement company brings fair food festival to town

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Florence-based Amusements of America is in town, but without rides. The company partnered with Eastern Carolina Agriculture Fairgrounds to bring a food festival to people in Florence County. Greg Inman, Operations Manager of Amusements of America, says this company has been operating since 1939. He says he never expected operations would be handled like this.



“We have to do something and to make ends meet on our end with our companies,” Inman says.

That did not stop the company from coming up with a way to still bring the smell and feel of a fair to all who may attend.



“We figured we’d be stopped for a month or so to see how this plays out but we never expected it to drag on and be as bas at it is right now so at this point we are all trying to adapt,” Inman says.



Here at the ECA fair, located on East Palmetto Street, you can get all of your fair food favorites. There’s Italian sausages, popcorn, snow cones and even handmade lemonade. Inman says they’ve put in necessary safety precautions to protect customers and employees.



“We have hand sanitizing stations set up throughout. We’re doing this event as a to go only. We didn’t put out any tables or chairs. We want to limit people from congregating,” Inman says. “We have sneeze guards on all of our food stands. All our employees have on masks. We have lines marked each serving window 6 feet apart for people trying to buy the products. So we’re doing our part,” Inman continues.

There’s also games for kids to enjoy and play.



“Everybody comes to the fair to get away to have a good time. We put smiles on the faces of kids. I mean we are a pillar of the community. This fair has been running for years,” Inman says.

Parking and admission is free. They are set to reopen next Thursday-Sunday.

Thursday and Friday they are opening at 2pm-8pm

Saturday and sunday open at 11am-8pm



They are planning on taking this food festival on the road to Sumter and Charleston.