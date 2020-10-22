Florence Black Lives Matter mural to be removed

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Black Lives Matter mural painted in Florence will be removed, Mayor Wukela said Thursday.
Mayor Wukela said the city authorized a temporary mural that was to be painted with biodegradable paint that would wash away after a normal rain cycle. Wukela said despite agreeing to the terms, the organization responsible for the painting used permanent paint instead.
The mural was defaced with racial epitaphs and due to the organizer using permanent paint, the mural will be removed, Wukela said.
“I am deeply disturbed by the racially motivated vandalism of this piece of art,” Wukela said. “I am also disappointed in the organizer’s failure to comply with the terms of the authorization for which they applied.”
The city will no longer authorize permits for temporary or permanent painting on city streets.
Read the full statement from Mayor Wukela below: