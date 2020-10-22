Florence Black Lives Matter mural to be removed

Some weeks ago, Mr. C. Wyleek Cummings, a representative of a community organization, contacted the City with a request to be permitted to use biodegradable painting materials on a section of a street within the City limits to paint the words Black Lives Matter on the pavement. The intent expressed by Mr. Cummings understood by the City was that this would be a community project and temporary in nature, with the use of biodegradable materials. In the request, Mr. Cummings wrote, “Materials used to complete project are biodegradable and are not meant to be a permanent fixture.”

The City authorized the temporary mural to be painted with biodegradable paint that would wash away within a normal rain cycle. The organization applied for, and accepted, permission on these terms.

The organization subsequently painted a well-done and attractive mural on Barnes Street in front of the Pearl Moore Basketball Center. Unfortunately, and in violation of the terms of the City’s permission, the organizer used permanent paint.

Later, the mural was defaced by bigots who painted racial epitaphs on the face of the mural.

I am deeply disturbed by the racially motivated vandalism of this piece of art. I am also disappointed in the organizer’s failure to comply with the terms of the authorization for which they applied.

In any event, given that the mural has been defaced and that it is in violation of the City authorization, the City will be forced to remove the mural.

Suffice it to say, going forward, no permits will be authorized for painting on City streets whether permanent or temporary.”