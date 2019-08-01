Florence boil water advisory lifted

Pee Dee
Posted: / Updated:

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A boil water advisory for an area of Florence has been lifted.

The boil water advisory for Williamsburg Circle and Springdale Place has been lifted, according to Michael Hemingway, with the City of Florence.

“Lab results of water samples taken by the city in this area indicate that the water is safe to use for drinking and cooking purposes,” Hemingway said in the boil water repeal notification.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the City of Florence at 843-665-3236 or SCDHEC at 843-661-4825.

