Florence businesses reopen following Gov. McMaster’s okay

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Earlier this week, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster gave the okay for some non-essential businesses to reopen after closures due to the coronavirus outbreak.

On Monday, Gov. McMaster canceled an executive order allowing these businesses to reopen: furniture, jewelry, department, clothing and shoes, florists, books, crafts, flea markets, and music stores.

Several stores in the Florence area have reopened to customers and are working to prevent the spread of the virus.

Dan Clement, manager of the Biblestore Outlet, said he’s glad to be back to work and had a message for those who may be uncertain about coming inside the store.

“We have hand sanitizer here and we wipe down all of our surfaces constantly throughout the day, so if they come here, they’re going to be safe,” Clement said.

Angela Pecca, who owns Consider the Lilies flower shop, said her business is new and she didn’t see anything like the virus outbreak coming.

“It’s been a hard month, but I’m so excited for things to get back to normal,” Pecca said.

Pecca also said she had one employee who returned to work Wednesday and they’re taking things one day at a time.

Arthenius Jackson says she’s been using curbside pick-up and is in no rush to go shopping in retail stores.

“I’m still going to be cautious. I’m not rushing to get out,” Jackson said. “It’s a little scary because if we have not been able to contain it completely and still don’t know everything about this virus, it’s a little scary.”

Gov. McMaster said the stores that reopen must adhere to previous mandates that require an occupancy limit of five customers per 1,000 square feet or 20% of posted occupancy limits, whichever is less.

