Florence Center hosts Rodeo for Special Kids

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Center hosted the Double Creek Pro Rodeo for Special Kids on Thursday.

Children with special needs from across the eastern Carolinas attended with their caregivers. The crowd of about 1,300 people got to see a rodeo show created just for them.



The rodeo included barrel racing, roping, rope tricks, rodeo clowns, and much more.

“I feel like it gives my children the opportunity to get out of the classroom, to see the world first hand, to enjoy the rodeo here that the civic center puts on where kids may not have the opportunity at home with their families, may not have the opportunity to get them to certain places,” said Denise Windham, a teacher for West Florence High School

The event also kicked off the rodeo’s return to the Florence Center this weekend. Shows will be held Friday and Saturday, starting at 7 p.m. The Florence Center teamed up with WBTW News 13, Pepsi-Cola of Florence, IGA and KJ’s Markets, and W. Lee Flowers to host the event.

The Rodeo for Special Kids is an invitation-only event. Interested parties may request information by calling (843) 679-9417 or by sending an email to ksnapp@florencecenter.com.