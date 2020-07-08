Florence Chamber accepting Leadership Florence applications

The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce will begin accepting applications for the 2020-2021 Leadership Florence Program beginning Monday, July 13.

Nearly every business in the region is familiar with the Chamber’s leadership program and the role it plays in our community’s growth and business relationships. The coming years’ leadership agenda will become even more business critical as we transform our work environments and adjust to the newly needed business skills.

The nine-month leadership program is about linking our community and business leaders. It’s about embracing change and ideas for professional growth, while understanding the community we now live and work in. Participants will be exposed to different business operations, explore area non-profit organizations, gain greater knowledge of local government, increase awareness about our law enforcement agencies and learn more about area educational institutions.

The Leadership Florence Program has been a professional learning course for more than 30 years. The most recent class was made up of 42 area CEO’s, business owners, CFO’s, senior managers as well as young up-and-comers within each participating organization. They are now part of a great tradition of superb classes that are prospering and having a positive impact in our communities.

All 2020-2021 Leadership Florence sessions will adhere to critical state and local health guidelines, while also protecting participants with personal protective options as various program’s warrant. This year’s class will also be limited in number of participants.

The program’s first session will begin around the middle of September. This year, if individuals cannot participate in the first or second scheduled session, due to company COVID-19 restrictions, they will be accommodated later as allowed by their employer.

The Chamber is asking Pee Dee businesses that want to register a participant in Leadership Florence to please contact Les Echols at the Chamber offices (843-665-0515) before July 31 to reserve a participant slot.