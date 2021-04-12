Florence City Council extends mask ordinance until further notice

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence City Council voted Monday to issue a new mask ordinance that will be in effect until further notice. It combines all COVID-19-related emergency ordinances into one.
During last month’s meeting, council passed the first reading of the ordinance that would combine all emergency ordinances so they wouldn’t have to keep being extended every 60 days. The second reading passed Monday.
The council previously extended the ordinance another 60 days.
The ordinance will now expire when the council declares that COVID-19 is “no longer a serious threat to the public health, safety and welfare of the citizen’s of the City of Florence” or when Gov. Henry McMaster’s state of emergency ends.