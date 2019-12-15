Florence Co. Deputies look for missing teen

Missing 16-year-old Carlos Applewhite last seen around 10 a.m. Saturday in Florence

(Courtesy: Florence County Sheriff’s Office)

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing teen.

Deputies say 16-year-old Carlos Applewhite was last seen at his home on Westbrook Drive, on Saturday, December 14, around 10 a.m. According to a Florence County Sheriff’s Office press release, Applewhite is 5-feet 3-inches tall and 120 pounds.

He may be wearing a black and white hoodie, and riding a bicycle.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of this Florence teenager is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 377, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for I-Phone or Android telephones.  You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.

