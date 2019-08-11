FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 13-year-old.
Jaquan Emmanuel Frierson Hill was last seen August 9 at his home on Wildwood Drive in Quincy, according to a press release. Deputies described the 13-year-old as 5’6″ and 125 pounds. Hill was wearing black Adidas sweatpants, a blue t-shirt and white Nike sneakers at the time.
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office thinks Hill may be traveling to Charlotte in a black-in-color 2002 Volkswagen Beetle with South Carolina tag QQR345.
At this time, deputies do not believe foul play is involved.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hill is asked to contact the Florence County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 665-2121 ext. 377, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for I-Phone or Android telephones.
Florence Co. deputies search for missing 13-year-old
