Florence Co. organization serves food to 3,000 people

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County organization held a drive-up food distribution in Johnsonville on Broadway Street Friday.

The Founder of Lydia’s Nest, Dr. Barbara Black, said they were provided enough food to serve 3,000 people. No one had to get out of their cars, and volunteers practiced social distancing by putting the canned goods, fruits, and vegetables directly into the trunk.

Lydia’s Nest said more than 500 people, some from as far away as Florence and Kingstree came to the distribution.

Courtesy: Lydia’s Nest

“When people are in homes and they’re separating themselves for quarantine, they cannot get out and a lot of people are out of work, they have no money, unable to get groceries, so we just want to make sure that the community has what they need,” Black said.

Duke Energy and Harvest Hope Food Bank partnered with Lydia’s Nest for the food distribution. The group plans to hold these events two times a month as long as needed.

