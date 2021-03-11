Florence Co. School District 3 asks parents to complete survey for upcoming year

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – FSD3 will offer the option next year for in-person or virtual learning to those students who were successful in the virtual learning platform this school year.

Parents are asked to participate in a short survey to be completed by March 31, 2021. The survey can be found at https://forms.gle/E1hHeiJoGJUAaQcaA.

Completing this survey does not mean a parent is making a decision now. This survey is only to assist FSD3’s Virtual School Committee in its planning for the upcoming 21-22 school year.

There will be an application process for the 2021-2022 FSD3 Virtual Learning program.

Students’s prior virtual performance and attendance will be considered for acceptance into the 2021-2022 FSD3 virtual program.

All families are asked to participate and complete one (1) survey for each child who attends an FSD3 school. Please take time to discuss the best fit for your family moving forward.

Families are reminded the selection is for an entire semester (August 2021 through January 2022). Only situations with extenuating circumstances will be considered for a mid-semester program change.

For families who are considering a switch from virtual online learning to in-person learning, be aware FSD3 will continue to maintain smaller class sizes in order to meet all CDC and DHEC guidelines.

For families considering a switch from in-person learning to virtual online learning, note that all online classes for grades K-12 are taught by FSD3 teachers.