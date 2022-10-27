EFFINGHAM, SC (WBTW) – A 12-year-old is in serious condition after being shot in the head Thursday night, according to Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye.
Joye told News13 the boy was shot by his 17-year-old brother. The 12-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital.
Deputies were called out to Hector Road in Effingham around 8:20 p.m. Thursday. Joye said deputies continue to investigate what happened.
Joye asks the community to pray for the family.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
News13 is working to learn more. Count on us for updates.