Florence council votes to prohibit open carry at city properties, events

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence City Council unanimously passed an ordinance Monday prohibiting open or concealed weapons at city owned properties and events.

The council heard a second reading on the ordinance at 4 p.m. The ordinance was passed on first reading and was amended for the second reading.

The amendments consisted of a “change of language” to clarify that the prohibition applies to properties operated and owned by the city, excluding streets, roads and public right of ways.

The ordinance keeps open or concealed weapons out of events that require city permits, mentioning the upcoming Pecan Festival as a reason to pass the ordinance.

The Pecan Festival is 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.