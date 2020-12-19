Florence County animal control officials getting more calls as weather gets colder

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Officers with Florence County Environmental Services say they’ve been getting more reports from residents concerned about animals as the weather turns colder.

Officials say it’s important that people keep an eye out, particularly as it gets colder. They say they typically get more of these reports whenever there is extreme weather.

“With the temperature changes we’re seeing, it is vital that any animal not being cared for properly gets reported to us so we can see it gets the attention it needs,” environmental services officer Todd Floyd said.

Floyd says the public’s help is critical in finding animals being mistreated.

“We are out throughout the county,” he said. “But we’re not down every road, everyday. And we need help. We need help finding problems so we can address them.”

Not every case ends up in charges or with the seizing of an animal, though.

“We’ll go and educate them and we’ll look for problems,” Floyd said. “We’ll look to see if the shelter’s suitable to keep the animal protected from the elements…We’ll look at the condition of the animal because there may be more issues going on than just the temperature.”

Animal control officers in Marion County say they’re ramping up patrol as the cold weather sets in. They agree that the public should keep their eyes peeled.

Earlier in the week, Marion County animal control officer Fletcher Estes discovered two pit bulls who he says were extremely malnourished and tied up to log chains.

“It doesn’t get much worse than that without being close to death,” he said.

As of now, there have not been any charges filed in the case.

Officials urge animal owners not to leave them out in the cold.

“Please provide the animal with a shelter that will protect it from the rain and will protect it from the wind,” Floyd said.

