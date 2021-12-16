Florence County asks for public input on transportation study

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County is asking for the public’s input to help shape its future transportation plans.

The Florence Area Transportation Study, known as FLATS, is updating its Long Range Transportation Plan (LRTP) to decide which transportation projects will be funded in the Florence and Darlington area, according to a Facebook post from Florence County Emergency Management.

The community feedback will be used to create priorities and decide which projects will be eligible for funding, according to the post.

The FLATS 2045 Long Range Transportation Community Feedback Survey can be taken here.