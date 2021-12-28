Florence County assisted living facility forced to close building due to roof damage

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County assisted living facility was forced to close one of its buildings due to roof damage, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

Hannah Residential Manor in Pamplico was ordered to close its main building after a failed inspection and a DHEC visit Dec. 16, according to a consent order obtained by News13 on Tuesday. The facility’s roof was 80% covered in tarps, which were holding water.

Documents show the water was not draining properly and was leaking into the facility. The tarps were also adding “excessive” weight to the roof, according to DHEC.

DHEC ordered the facility to have a South Carolina licensed engineer and electrician make written reports of repairs to be made and to shut down the main building until those repairs were made, according to the consent order.

The facility was ordered to relocate all residents living in the main building to a new location by Monday. The main building has 40 licensed beds, according to the documents. The facility was limited to operating only out of its smaller building, which has eight licensed beds.

Hannah Residential Manor was also ordered to send weekly email updates every week to DHEC until the issue was resolved with information regarding relocating the residents and maintaining care of the residents in the smaller building.

“DHEC oversees health and safety standards for our state’s long-term facilities, and our number one priority is ensuring that quality care is provided to the residents who live at these facilities,” DHEC said in a statement to News13. “As such, Hannah Residential Manor have agreed to the attached Consent Order with DHEC.”

News13 called Hannah Residential Manor for comment and are waiting for a call back.