Florence County coroner, OSHA investigate man’s death after workplace incident

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Florence man is dead following a workplace incident in Florence County, according to Coroner Keith von Lutcken.
The coroner tells News13 that Curtis Robinson, 56 and of Florence, died Sunday, March 29 following a workplace incident at Johnson Controls on Paper Mill Road. The initial incident happened on March 27. It’s not clear exactly what led to the man’s death.
An autopsy was performed Monday. Results were not immediately available.
The Florence County Coroner’s Office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) are investigating the death.
News13 is working to learn more about the incident.
