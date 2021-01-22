Florence County Council approves purchase of $233K armored vehicle

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County Council approved the purchase of an armored vehicle with a price tag of more than $233,000.

The Lenco BearCat is a “civilian armored vehicle” used across the country by many police agencies, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The BearCat is not a military vehicle.

The vehicle can be used to rescue flood victims and transport SWAT Teams, among other uses. The total cost was $233,097. The vehicle itself cost $228,797 plus $3,800 shipping and handling and a $500 vehicle tax, according to the Florence County Council agenda.

The purchase was made using the 2021 Capitol Sales Tax, Nunn said.

The county has never had a BearCat before but previously had a U.S. Military MRAP Armored Vehicle that was purchased in 2013.

The BearCat is expected to arrive in several weeks.