Florence County Council approves purchase of $233K armored vehicle

Pee Dee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lenco BearCat G3 (Courtesy: Lenoco Armored Vehicles Website)

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County Council approved the purchase of an armored vehicle with a price tag of more than $233,000.

The Lenco BearCat is a “civilian armored vehicle” used across the country by many police agencies, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The BearCat is not a military vehicle.

The vehicle can be used to rescue flood victims and transport SWAT Teams, among other uses. The total cost was $233,097. The vehicle itself cost $228,797 plus $3,800 shipping and handling and a $500 vehicle tax, according to the Florence County Council agenda.

The purchase was made using the 2021 Capitol Sales Tax, Nunn said.

The county has never had a BearCat before but previously had a U.S. Military MRAP Armored Vehicle that was purchased in 2013.

The BearCat is expected to arrive in several weeks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories