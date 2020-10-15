Florence County council extends emergency ordinance recommending face masks

FLORENCE CO, SC (WBTW) — Florence County council extended the emergency ordinance recommending masks be worn in public places.

The council voted on Thursday morning to extend the ordinance for another 60 days, according to council member Jason Springs.

For the City of Florence, people are required to wear a mask when they enter any organization, establishment, facility or retail businesses that’s open to the public. That includes food service establishments, such as restaurants.

However, for the county, the emergency ordinance only recommends people wear a mask.