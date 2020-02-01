Florence County deputies investigate attempted armed robbery

FLORENCE AREA, SC (WBTW) – Two men attempted to rob a dollar store early Saturday morning, according to Florence County authorities.

It happened at the Dollar General by the intersection of East Palmetto Street and South Firetower Road, when two men walked in with what appeared to be pistols, according to Chief Deputy Glen Kirby with FCSO.

He said they walked in when the clerk opened the back door to take the trash out, but ran out before they were able to take any money or items.

The incident is still under investigation. Count on News13 for updates.

