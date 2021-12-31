Florence County deputies search for missing Pamplico man

PAMPLICO, SC (WBTW) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a missing Pamplico man.

Trent John Smith, 42, was most recently seen at about 10 p.m. Thursday at his home, according to authorities. He is 5’8″ tall and 160 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black polo shirt and grey jogging pants.

He left his home in a 2006 dark grey Ford Edge with South Carolina license plate “TBL-615”. Smith may also have a white female bulldog with him, wearing a mint green collar, that answers to the name “Lulu”.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 665-2121, ext. 374. Information can also be given via “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app, or by calling Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.