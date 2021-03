FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies are searching for a missing teen last seen Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Reagan Collins, 16, of Effingham, was last seen on Meadow Prong Road Thursday, deputies said. She’s dependent on medication for emotional issues.

Collins is about 5’6″ and about 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 843-665-2121 ext. 377, or use the “Submit-a-Tip” app for iPhone and Android.