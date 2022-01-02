Florence County deputies search for missing woman who suffers from dementia

Editor’s note: A wrong license plate number was initially provided for the woman’s vehicle. The story has been updated with the correct number.

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigators are asking the public for help finding a missing woman from Lake City.

Major Michael Nunn says Elma Brayboy Turner was last seen Saturday evening at 117 Bingham Avenue in Olanta.

She is described as 5-foot-2 and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

She could be seen with a 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe with SC license plate MYN-233.

According to family members, Ms. Turner suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information regarding Turner is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 374