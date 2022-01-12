Florence County deputies searching for missing Timmonsville man

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a 48-year-old missing Timmonsville man.

Rex Judson Rogers was last seen on Jan. 6 on Campground Road in Florence, according to the sheriff’s office. At the time, he was wearing a long sleeve brown shirt with a flag on it, and navy pants.

He is about 6’4″ tall and weighs 176 lbs. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at (843) 665-2121 ext. 360, or by using the Submit-A-Tip option on the department’s app. Information can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee by submitting a web tip to peedeeswanted.com, or by calling (888) 274-6372.