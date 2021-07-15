Florence County deputy involved in crash released from hospital; fund set up to help her recovery

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County deputy who was involved in a crash during a chase in early July has been released from the hospital, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

It took crews two hours to remove Dominique Ellerbe from her vehicle after the crash July 3 on Highway 52 at Charlie Floyd Road in the Effingham area. She was flown to McCleold Regional Medical Center after the crash., according to Sheriff T.J. Joye.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said Ellerbe spent about two weeks in intensive care and will require “extensive rehabilitation.” She is not expected to return to work until January and is a single-mother with a 6-year-old daughter, according to a donation page set up.

“All of our deputies know that this is a dangerous job, and like Dominique, we accept that,” Joye said. “She has such a fighting spirit, we know she can’t wait to get back to work. We’re praying for a full and speedy recovery.”

Fellow deputies escorted Ellerbe from the hospital to her home, according to the sheriff’s office.

The fund will stay open until the end of October. Anyone who would like to donate to the fund can visit the Serve and Connect website.

Ethan Harley Gainey, 22, of Pamplico, was arrested on Friday and charged with failure to stop for blue light with great bodily injury, according to an announcement from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said that Gainey led police on a chase — which at times reached more than 100 miles per hour — on July 3 on U.S. Highway 52 south of Florence. The injured deputy remains in the hospital.

If convicted, Gainey could spend up to a decade in prison.