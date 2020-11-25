Florence County deputy involved in crash with school bus

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County deputy was involved in a crash with a school bus Wednesday, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened in the East Florence area, Nunn said.

We are working to learn if there were any students on the bus and if anyone was injured. Deputies directed us to South Carolina Highway Patrol for more information. We are still waiting to hear back.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating. No other information is available at this time. Count on News13 for updates.

