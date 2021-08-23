SLED to investigate after Florence County Detention Center inmate dies

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County Detention Center inmate has died, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

An inmate was found unresponsive at about 6:30 a.m., Nunn said. The inmate was taken to an area hospital after first aid was given by corrections officers.

The inmate was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The sheriff’s office has requested an investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), which is standard practice.

The name of the inmate has not been released, as family has not yet been notified.