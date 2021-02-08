Florence County high school student 1 of 2 South Carolina students selected to Senate Youth Program

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County high school student was one of two South Carolina high schoolers selected to the Senate Youth Program.

Hamilton Sprawls, a student at South Florence High School, was selected for a week-long study of the federal government in Washington, D.C., the Florence 1 School District said.

Alex Blocker, a student at Irmo High School, was also selected.

“Alex and Hamilton are exceptional students who will represent South Carolina with distinction as delegates to the United States Senate Youth Program,” State Superintendent Molly Spearman said. “Congratulations to these young leaders on being selected for this extremely competitive scholarship program.”

Each year, 104 students are selected for the program. It brings two students from each state, the District of Columbia, and the Department of Defense Education Activity to Washington, D.C.

Sprawls is a senior and serves as the South Florence High School Student Body President and Chair of Communications and Prayer Subcommittee on Church at Sandhursts’ Mission Committee.

“Hamilton is an outstanding student leader and I am proud to have him represent South Florence High School and Florence One on a national level,” Principal Shand Josey said.

Each student selected will also get a $10,000 undergraduate scholarship.

The program will be held March 14-18.

Click here for more information on the United States Senate Youth Program.