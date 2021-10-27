Florence County inmate found unresponsive in cell dies

FLORENCE COUNTY S.C. (WBTW) — An inmate at the Florence County Detention Center was pronounced dead Wednesday after being found unresponsive in a cell, according to the county sheriff’s office.

In an email, Major Michael Nunn said correctional officers immediately alerted Florence County EMS and administered “emergency life-saving measures,” which were unsuccessful.

The inmate’s name has not been released. Sheriff T.J. Joye has asked the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division to investigate the death.

No further information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.