Florence County investigators ask for public’s help to find missing man

FLORENCE AREA, SC (WBTW) – Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a missing man.

Dan Lee, Jr., of Glencove Drive near Florence, was last seen at his home Sunday, Florence County authorities said in a news release.

Family members describe Lee as a 58-year-old man who is around 6 feet tall and weighs around 285 pounds. Authorities added that he is diabetic.

Lee was last seen wearing a tan T-shirt, blue jeans and black and white Nike sneakers, the news release said. He may be driving a 1998 burgundy Ford Expedition with SC license plate REH 948.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of Mr. Lee is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 375, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO app for I-Phone or Android phones.

You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information. Count on News13 for updates.

Latest Headlines