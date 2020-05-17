Florence County investigators ask for public’s help to find missing man

Pee Dee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FLORENCE AREA, SC (WBTW) – Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a missing man.

Dan Lee, Jr., of Glencove Drive near Florence, was last seen at his home Sunday, Florence County authorities said in a news release.

Family members describe Lee as a 58-year-old man who is around 6 feet tall and weighs around 285 pounds. Authorities added that he is diabetic.

Lee was last seen wearing a tan T-shirt, blue jeans and black and white Nike sneakers, the news release said. He may be driving a 1998 burgundy Ford Expedition with SC license plate REH 948.  

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of Mr. Lee is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 375, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO app for I-Phone or Android phones.  

You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information. Count on News13 for updates.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories