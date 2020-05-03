Florence County investigators look for missing teen

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Investigators in Florence County are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

Dennis Wayne Eastridge, 13, of Florence, was last seen at his home around 2 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

He was last known to be wearing a dark blue or black tee shirt and grey shorts or possibly a black hoodie, the FCSO said.

Eastridge is described as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 115 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.  He may be riding a black and Orange Mongoose bicycle with black and orange tires, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 464 , Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-Crime-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO app. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information. Count on News13 for updates.

