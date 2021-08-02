Florence County law enforcement to hold forums on new open carry law

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office and Florence Police Department will be holding two open forums on the new open carry law, which goes into effect Aug. 16.

In the open forums, law enforcement will explain the changes in the law and members of the public will be able to ask questions.

The first open forum will be held Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Francis Marion University Chapman Auditorium in the Robert E. McNair Science Building on Alumni Drive in Florence.

The second open forum will be held Thursday at 7 p.m. at The Continuum at 208 West Main Street in Lake City.

For more information, contact Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office at 843-665-2121 ext. 386 or email mnunn@fcso.org.

Gov. Henry McMaster signed the open carry bill into law back in May.