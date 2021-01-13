Florence County man dies when struck by a tree in work-related accident, coroner says

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A Florence County man died in a work-related accident when he was struck by a tree, according to the coroner.

Derrick Allen Gaymon, 33, of Scranton, died after being struck on Tuesday while attempting to clear a building lot, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.

The incident occurred on Rose Drive in Darlington County. Gaymon was pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner Todd Hardee at around 1:30 p.m.

The incident remains under investigation by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office and the Darlington County Coro0ner’s Office.

An autopsy will be performed later this week in Charleston.