Florence County man gets life without parole for kidnapping, sexual assault under state’s two strikes law

Craig Antonio George (Florence County Sheriff’s Office)

FLORENCE CO, S.C. (WBTW) – A man has been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole after a Floren County jury convicted him of kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct, first degree.

Craig Antonio George committed the crimes a short time after he had been released from prison after serving 23 years of a 25-year sentence for the same crimes. He was convicted and sentenced on Wednesday for the latest incidents.

George was provided notice of the state’s intent to seek a sentence of life without the possibility of parole prior to trial pursuant to the state of South Carolina’s two strikes law.

George, who was helping a woman clean on July 13, 2019, made her take off her clothing, choked her, and forced her to drive him to a bank for money. The victim was able to get away long enough to call 911 and hide. 

