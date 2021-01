FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County School District 3 elected its board officers at Thursday night’s meeting.

Barbara Bryant was re-elected board chair, Dr. Julia Mims was re-elected vice chair, and Jac’kel Brown was elected secretary.

Four re-elected members of the Board of Trustees were sworn in at the meeting. Gloria Robinson, Rutha Frieson, Mims and Bryant all took oath of office, the district said.

Officers are elected for one-year terms every January.