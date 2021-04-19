Florence County School District 3 returns to in-person classes every weekday

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Many schools in Florence County continue the transition back to face-to-face learning this week.

Middle and high schools in Florence County School District Three will once again meet in-person five days a week. This comes after the South Carolina Department of Education requested districts submit plans for their transitions to a five-day week.

Elementary schools will not be affected by the changes because they already meet in-person every weekday. Virtual-only students of any grade level are also not affected. One teacher said she’s excited to see more of her students.

“I miss them every day, they give me life,” Dr. Ronald E. McNair Junior High teacher Tonya Wallace said. She said she has tried her best to blend her in-person and virtual students.

“They’re doing more hands on, so that’s what they like,” Wallace said. “They like the technology, that’s what draws them in and keeps them.”

The schools returning to a five-day week are J. Paul Truluck Magnet School, Dr. Ronald E. McNair Junior High School and Lake City High School.