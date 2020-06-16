Florence County School District Three suspends meal services after worker tests positive for virus

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – Florence County School District Three has suspended meal services through June after a worker tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The district said it is now notifying food service and transportation staff, who are encouraged by the district to be tested and to self-quarantine for 14 days.

FCSD3 is also sanitizing areas where the employee- who was involved in the delivery of meals- worked.

Some community members were concerned by the announcement, which was made Sunday.

“Some people depend on it,” Alice Peterson said, who has a granddaughter using the program. “That’s their only meal. So you’re going to have to weigh out the option of ‘should I give this to my kid or should I try to find them something different to feed them?’ Because if I go to this bus or if I go to this drop off station I may get corona or my kids may get corona.”

SCDHEC says COVID-19 is not a food-borne illness and its generally spread through close contact for an extended amount of time.

Florence County School District Three is hoping feed summer camp students and host two pick up locations starting July 6. The district said it will do so if it is safe.