Florence County sheriff’s deputy flown to hospital after pursuit ends in crash on Highway 52

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County sheriff’s deputy was injured Saturday after crashing her cruiser during a police pursuit Saturday afternoon, according to Sheriff TJ Joye, who said she is lucky to be alive.

Joye said it took two hours to get the female deputy out of the cruiser after the crash on Highway 52 at Charlie Floyd Road in the Effingham area. She was flown to McCleold Regional Medical Center after the crash.

No other information was immediately available about the pursuit or the crash. Count on News13 for updates.