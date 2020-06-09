Live Now
Watch WBTW News13 at noon

Florence County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman

Pee Dee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) — Florence County Sheriff’s Office Investigators are looking for a missing North Carolina woman that was last seen entering a van in Florence on Friday, June 5.

Ashley Elizabeth Bowman, 30, of Mt. Airy, North Carolina was seen entering a white in color taxi van with an unknown white male passenger leaving the Travel Lodge Motel located on West Palmetto Street in Florence, SC.

Bowman is described as a white female, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, with long black hair. According to family members, she also has a tattoo of a green heart on her hip.

Anyone with any information concerning the whereabouts of Ashley Bowman can use the following contacts:

  • FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 372.
  • Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC
  • “Summit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app

You do not have to reveal your identity to summit information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories