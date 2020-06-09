Florence County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) — Florence County Sheriff’s Office Investigators are looking for a missing North Carolina woman that was last seen entering a van in Florence on Friday, June 5.

Ashley Elizabeth Bowman, 30, of Mt. Airy, North Carolina was seen entering a white in color taxi van with an unknown white male passenger leaving the Travel Lodge Motel located on West Palmetto Street in Florence, SC.

Bowman is described as a white female, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, with long black hair. According to family members, she also has a tattoo of a green heart on her hip.

Anyone with any information concerning the whereabouts of Ashley Bowman can use the following contacts:

FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 372.

Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC

“Summit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app

You do not have to reveal your identity to summit information.