Florence County Sheriff’s Office offering $1,000 bonus for new employees

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus as a way to solve its staffing shortage.

Maj. Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the agency is looking to fill 15 positions for patrol deputies and investigators.

“Once the patrol deputy takes a report, that report will go to an investigator and a decision is made whether or not to go forward with it,” he said. “So we need good, qualified, experienced people in investigations to take those complaints to the next level.”

Nunn said employees are leaving the agency due to public sentiment, pay and the pandemic.

“We’re working to improve that image, and improve our pay scale, and hopefully attract some really good people into law enforcement, which is a great area to work in and a great career,” Nunn said.

The agency is able to increase starting pay to $32,054 for uncertified deputies and $37,272 for certified deputies — with a $1,000 bonus. Applicants must be at least 21 years of age and have a high school diploma or a GED.

“We just want to encourage qualified folks who want a career in law enforcement there’s no better time than now, but if it’s just a job you’re looking for this is probably not for you,” Nunn said. “Law enforcement is a calling and it’s important that you have that mindset coming in.”

To apply, visit http://www.florenceco.org/offices/hr/jobs.