Florence County Sheriff’s Office seeks help finding missing 14-year-old girl

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Investigators need your help locating a missing Florence teenager.

Tymira Janiah Graham, 14, was last seen leaving her home on Leigh Lane in Florence at about 2 p.m. on Friday, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

She is described as about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds with natural hair in a bun with a light birthmark on the right side of her neck. The sheriff’s office has released a photo.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Tymira is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 375 or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for iPhone or Android devices, or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information and you may be eligible for a cash reward from Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a person involved in a crime.