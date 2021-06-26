Florence County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help finding missing 13-year-old girl

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenage girl.

Kiersten Russel, 13, of 544 Hickory Grove, Florence, was last seen about 1 a.m. Saturday at her home, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. She is not believed to be in imminent danger, the sheriff’s office said.

She may have been wearing a black Carolina hoodie, black leggings with a flower pattern and glasses with purple frames, the sheriff’s office said. She is about 5-foot-4, weighs about 118 pounds, with brown hair, blue eyes and a nose piercing.

Anyone with information about where she might be is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-665-2121, extension 421. You can also leave a tip by using the sheriff’s office’s free app for I-Phone and Android devices, or by calling Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.